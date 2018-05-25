Firefighters called to suspected gas leak in Poyle

SITE INDEX

    David Lee

    Businesses near an empty warehouse in Poyle had to be evacuated today (Friday) due to a suspected gas leak.

    Crews from Langley and Slough fire stations were called to scene in Willow Road at about 10am after receiving reports that people could smell gas coming from an unused industrial unit.

    Firefighters set up a cordon around the building and forced their way inside so they could isolate the electrics and ventilate the property.

    They stayed there for about two hours.

    Gas engineers have now been called in to investigate.

