Police appeal for information following firearms incident in Colnbrook

Police are appealing for information following a firearms incident in Colnbrook.

Three men were seen outside a property in Coleridge Crescent at around 9.45pm yesterday (Saturday, June 2).

One of the offenders fired a shot from a firearm at the property causing damage to a window.

No-one was injured during the incident.

One of the men is described as approximately 5ft11ins to 6ft and of medium build.

All the offenders were wearing hooded tops, gloves and had their faces covered.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Andy Wroe of Force CID, said: "We are appealing for information about this offence, which at this stage we believe was targeted and there is no danger to the wider public.

“We are appealing to anyone who might have seen a group of people in Coleridge Crescent or in the adjoining roads prior to, during and after the incident.

“In particular we are keen to hear from any members of the public who have any information, private CCTV or who have seen any vehicles that they feel could be related to this incident.

“Anyone with any information is urged to call police on 101 and quote reference 43180166946.

“Alternatively, if you don't want to speak directly to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details will be taken and you will not go to court.”