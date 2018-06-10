Double-decker bus collides with car on Colnbrook bypass

06:21PM, Sunday 10 June 2018
A double-decker bus collided with a car in Colnbrook this morning (Sunday).
The bus collided with a Jaguar on the Colnbrook Bypass at about 11am.
The male driver of the Jaguar was taken to hospital as a precaution after he suffered a slight neck injury.
A Slough fire crew attended the incident.
No one on the bus was harmed
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A rapist who ‘took advantage of’ and ‘abducted’ his victim was jailed today.
A murder investigation has been launched by the police after a 43-year-old man died following an incident at The Earl of Cornwall pub in Cippenham Lane.