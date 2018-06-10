SITE INDEX

Sun, 10
22 °C
Mon, 11
22 °C
Tue, 12
17 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Double-decker bus collides with car on Colnbrook bypass

    George Roberts

    Firefighters tackle garage fire in Maidenhead

    A double-decker bus collided with a car in Colnbrook this morning (Sunday). 

    The bus collided with a Jaguar on the Colnbrook Bypass at about 11am.

    The male driver of the Jaguar was taken to hospital as a precaution after he suffered a slight neck injury.

    A Slough fire crew attended the incident.

    No one on the bus was harmed

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved