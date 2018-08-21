SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters attend oil spill in Colnbrook

    Georgina Bishop

    Firefighters tackle garage fire in Maidenhead

    Firefighters were called to a large oil spill at about 10pm on Monday night.

    It is unknown what caused the spill on the London Road from Colnbrook junction to Colnbrook High Street.

    Windsor sent one fire engine so that firefighters could warn traffic about the slip hazard until Slough Borough Council came to clear it up.

    The council arrived about 45 minutes later to lay down a material that absorbs the oil.

