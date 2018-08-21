Firefighters attend oil spill in Colnbrook

09:43AM, Tuesday 21 August 2018
Firefighters were called to a large oil spill at about 10pm on Monday night.
It is unknown what caused the spill on the London Road from Colnbrook junction to Colnbrook High Street.
Windsor sent one fire engine so that firefighters could warn traffic about the slip hazard until Slough Borough Council came to clear it up.
The council arrived about 45 minutes later to lay down a material that absorbs the oil.
