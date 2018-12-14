Colnbrook school maintains 'good' Ofsted

A primary school has maintained its rating of ‘good’ after an Ofsted inspection last month.

The report said Colnbrook CE School is ‘a harmonious place’ where ‘pupils are extremely tolerant and respectful of each other’.

The school converted to become an academy in June 2013 and is a member of the Slough and East Berkshire Church of England Academy Multi Academy Trust.

It had received its first Ofsted rating of good in June 2015.

Ofsted states that pupils make good progress as they move through Key Stage 1 which follows their strong start in early years, where child development has risen steadily over the past three years.

In Key Stage 2 ‘an increasing number of children attain well in reading, writing and mathematics’ and pupils who are disadvantaged make good progress from their starting points.

It says ‘provision for pupils who have SEN and/or disabilities is carefully planned and meets their specific needs’ and ‘these pupils make good progress and enjoy their time at school’.

Leaders use the additional funding they receive for disadvantaged pupils effectively and are ‘responsive to the sometimes complex barriers to learning of this group of pupils’.

The report praises headteacher Susan Marsh and states: “She is highly respected by parents and carers, staff and pupils.

“Her passion and determination to provide the very best for pupils are shared and understood by all.”

To improve further the school has to ensure that ‘pupils’ knowledge, skills and understanding are effectively developed across a wide range of subjects, particularly in science’.

It also said that the effectiveness of middle leaders needs to be strengthened ‘in monitoring teaching and learning to maintain the highest expectations for pupils learning’. Raising expectations for pupils’ handwriting and the presentation of their work is another point to work on. Mrs Marsh said that ‘the school will now act on all the recommendations made by Ofsted’.