SITE INDEX

Fri, 22
12 °C
Sat, 23
12 °C
Sun, 24
12 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Driver rescued following three car collision in Colnbrook

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    A driver had to be cut out of his vehicle following a three car collision on the Colnbrook-By Pass this morning (Friday, March 22).

    One crew from Langley and one from Slough attended the scene of the crash in Colnbrook at about 5.30am and were there for about an hour.

    They had to cut the roof off of the car to free the driver.

    There were a total of seven people involved in the incident three of whom were taken to hospital.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved