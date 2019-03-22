Driver rescued following three car collision in Colnbrook

09:17AM, Friday 22 March 2019
A driver had to be cut out of his vehicle following a three car collision on the Colnbrook-By Pass this morning (Friday, March 22).
One crew from Langley and one from Slough attended the scene of the crash in Colnbrook at about 5.30am and were there for about an hour.
They had to cut the roof off of the car to free the driver.
There were a total of seven people involved in the incident three of whom were taken to hospital.
