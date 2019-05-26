Field fire extinguished in Colnbrook

Firefighters attended to a field fire in Colnbrook this morning (Sunday).

One crew from Langley fire station spent about 30 minutes on the scene in Popes Close at 11am.

The fire was called in early by a member of the public and put out safely by firefighters, who prevented it from spreading to nearby houses and a wooden fence.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but a firework was found at the scene.

Firefighters urged people to let them know quickly if they see a hazard such as a small field fire, as the blaze can quickly spread, particularly with the intervention of strong winds and dry weather.