Police shut road in Poyle to deal with 'incident'

04:32PM, Wednesday 07 August 2019
A road has been closed in Poyle while police deal with an ‘incident’.
Willow Road is shut to traffic but there is still access for businesses, Slough Borough Council has confirmed.
Updates to follow.
Willow Road in Colnbrook with Poyle is closed to traffic, while police deal with an incident. There is still access for businesses.— SBC (@SloughCouncil) August 7, 2019
