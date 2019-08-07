SITE INDEX

Wed, 07
22 °C
Thu, 08
24 °C
Fri, 09
23 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Police shut road in Poyle to deal with 'incident'

    David Lee

    Police appeal for help finding missing man known to visit Marlow

    A road has been closed in Poyle while police deal with an ‘incident’.

    Willow Road is shut to traffic but there is still access for businesses, Slough Borough Council has confirmed.

    Updates to follow.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved