CCTV appeal launched after Colnbrook business hit by two arson attacks

A CCTV appeal has been launched after a business premises in Colnbrook was hit by two arson attacks.

The business premises in Cherwell Close, Colnbrook, was set on fire during the first incident on Tuesday, August 20 at around 3.50am. Police believe the offender put accelerant through the letterbox.

The second incident took place at around 1.30am on Saturday, September 14 at the same business in Cherwell Close. The building was set on fire by a second offender.

Serious damage was caused to the property's ceiling and residents in the vicinity had to be evacuated. No one was injured.

Both incidents are being investigated as linked.

Thames Valley Police would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jennifer Weaver based at Slough police station, said: “I believe the person pictured may have vital information about these incidents and could help with our investigation.

“Although both incidents happened in the early hours of the morning, we do believe that there was a large number of people driving past at the time of the second incident on Saturday 14 September.

“We would like anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone with information to get in touch.

“There could be further personal CCTV or dash-cam footage in the area which could help with our enquiries so would ask this to be checked around that time.

“If you think you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 quoting 43190284193 or make a report online.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”