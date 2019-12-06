Police re-appeal for information following burglary in Colnbrook

Thames Valley Police is re-appealing for information following a burglary in Colnbrook.

The footage released is from a camera within the property and police would like to speak to both men.

The burglary happened at around 2pm on Tuesday, April 23, when two offenders forced entry in to the back of a house on St Thomas Walk.

Once inside the house, the offenders forced entry to a safe and stole jewellery within it.

If you can help identify these men, please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Hugo Parkes, based at Slough police station, said: "We need to identify these two men and believe someone who sees this will be able to tell us who they are.

"I am urging anyone with information about this incident to get in touch.

"You can get in touch by calling the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43190121518.

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100% anonymously via their website or on 0800 555 111."