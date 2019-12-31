CCTV footage released following attempted burglary in Colnbrook

CCTV footage has been released following an attempted burglary in Colnbrook.

A trio of offenders attempted to gain entry to a property in Coleridge Crescent at about 9.25pm on Thursday, December 5 by forcing the front door with a tool and smashing the front window.

A member of the public interrupted the group causing them to leave in a dark coloured Audi A4 Cabriolet which had a smashed passenger window. Nothing was stolen.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Hugo Parkes based at Slough Police Station said: “I am releasing this CCTV footage as the people in the images may have vital information about this incident.

“I am appealing to these people to contact police, or if you recognise any of them, or the vehicle, to please get in touch.

“I am also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or have dash-cam footage from around the area at the time to come forward with any information.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43190380439 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have details.