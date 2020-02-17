‘Immediate action required’ as flood warning issued for Colnbrook

10:54AM, Monday 17 February 2020
Residents in Colnbrook are being urged to take immediate action to protect their belongings from flooding.
The Government has issued a flood warning for the village following a weekend of heavy downpours during Storm Dennis.
The water level on the Colne Brook has risen as a result and property flooding is now possible.
Advice includes moving important items such as cherished photographs upstairs or to a safe place within your property.
Residents should also move valuables including computers and movable furniture if possible.
A flood alert has also been issued for the River Thames from Datchet to Shepperton Green.
Property flooding is not expected but flooding of roads and farmlands is still possible.
