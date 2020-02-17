SITE INDEX

    • ‘Immediate action required’ as flood warning issued for Colnbrook

    David Lee

    Residents in Colnbrook are being urged to take immediate action to protect their belongings from flooding.

    The Government has issued a flood warning for the village following a weekend of heavy downpours during Storm Dennis.

    The water level on the Colne Brook has risen as a result and property flooding is now possible.

    Advice includes moving important items such as cherished photographs upstairs or to a safe place within your property.

    Residents should also move valuables including computers and movable furniture if possible.

    A flood alert has also been issued for the River Thames from Datchet to Shepperton Green.

    Property flooding is not expected but flooding of roads and farmlands is still possible.

