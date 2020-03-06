Colnbrook energy plant still plans to relocate despite Court of Appeal Heathrow verdict

The owners of an energy plant near Heathrow are still looking to relocate it, despite the latest blow to plans for a third runway.

On Thursday, February 27, the Court of Appeal ruled that the government’s backing of the third runway was unlawful, as it did not take into account commitments to tackle climate change.

In August 2019, plans were revealed to move the Colnbrook Lakeside Energy from Waste (EFW) facility and high temperature incinerator, which is on land Heathrow intends to use for the development.

Co-owners Grundon Waste Management and Viridor submitted plans to deconstruct the site and build a ‘like-for-like’ facility a few hundred metres away.

With the future of the third runway now uncertain, the co-owners of the site have stated that they still intend to move the plant as originally planned, subject to planning permission.

A Lakeside EFW spokeswoman said: “The Court of Appeal has ruled that the Airport National Policy Statement supporting the expansion of Heathrow should be reviewed in line with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

“While this review is taking place, Lakeside Energy from Waste Ltd – a joint venture between Grundon Waste Management and Viridor – will continue to progress its planning application for a like-for-like replacement of its existing energy from waste facility at Colnbrook.

“If the new runway is approved, following the completion of the review, Heathrow Airport Ltd would still need to move on to the existing EFW site.”