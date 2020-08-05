Plans for new Colnbrook waste facility withdrawn

The owners of an energy plant in Colnbrook have withdrawn plans for a new 'like-for-like' facility.

In August 2019, plans were revealed to move the Colnbrook Lakeside Energy from Waste (EFW) facility and high temperature incinerator, which is on land Heathrow intends to use for a third runway.

Co-owners Grundon Waste Management and Viridor submitted plans to deconstruct the site and build a ‘like-for-like’ facility a few hundred metres away.

But now the plans have been withdrawn due to the affects COVID-19 has had on the aviation industry.

On Thursday, February 27, the Court of Appeal ruled that the government’s backing of the third runway was unlawful, as it did not take into account commitments to tackle climate change.

Lakeside director Richard Skehens said: “The additional adverse impacts on the aviation sector caused by COVID-19 mean that – in consultation with Slough Borough Council – we have withdrawn our application for a like-for-like replacement of our existing facility.

"We are aware that Heathrow is currently appealing the Court of Appeal ruling at the Supreme Court and we will reconsider what action is most appropriate – including resubmitting a proposal - should that process be successful.”