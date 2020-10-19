Colnbrook Primary donates to Slough Foodbank for harvest festival

Children from Colnbrook Primary School have honoured the harvest festival with donations to Slough Foodbank and a virtual harvest church service this year.

Last Friday, the children at the school in Colnbrook village brought in donated items for Slough Foodbank’s October wish list.

Classes visited the school’s designated prayer space and took time to offer thanks.

They also took part in the school’s first virtual harvest church service, led by Father Darcy Chesterfield-Terry from St Thomas Church in Colnbrook.

Tom Brunson, the new headteacher since September, said he is delighted to be able to continue the school’s support of Slough Foodbank during its celebration of harvest time.

“Slough Foodbank is such a worthwhile charity to support, particularly during these difficult times,” said Mr Brunson.

“We are part of a wonderful community here at Colnbrook and I am so proud our children understand that many families are struggling and need our help.

“My thanks go to our children, parents and carers for their generosity and kindness.”