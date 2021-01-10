Police hunting Colnbrook 'Joker mask' burglars

05:25PM, Sunday 10 January 2021
Police are hunting burglars who forced their way into a property in Colnbrook wearing 'Joker' masks.
At about 5.20pm on Friday, police were called to Kings Park following an aggravated burglary.
Three men who were wearing 'Joker' masks broke into a property carrying weapons, threatening the occupant, a man in his 30s, and demanding money.
They then made off, after the victim ran away to a nearby Budgens store.
The victim sustained small cuts and bruises and did not require hospital treatment.
Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Katy Lewis, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information to please come forward.
“We believe that the offenders may have used Tan House Way as a route to access and leave the property.
“Anyone who has information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210009659.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Concerns have been raised by residents after they were ‘stopped and challenged’ by police when driving yesterday (Tuesday) for shopping and exercising.
Residents living in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire will enter a new Tier 4, equivalent to a lockdown – seeing the end of the hopes for relaxed of rules over the Christmas period.