Police hunting Colnbrook 'Joker mask' burglars

    Police are hunting burglars who forced their way into a property in Colnbrook wearing 'Joker' masks.

    At about 5.20pm on Friday, police were called to Kings Park following an aggravated burglary.

    Three men who were wearing 'Joker' masks broke into a property carrying weapons, threatening the occupant, a man in his 30s, and demanding money.

    They then made off, after the victim ran away to a nearby Budgens store.

    The victim sustained small cuts and bruises and did not require hospital treatment.

    Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Katy Lewis, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information to please come forward.

    “We believe that the offenders may have used Tan House Way as a route to access and leave the property.

    “Anyone who has information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210009659.

    “Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

    Colnbrook

