Colnbrook residents urged to take flood action 'now'

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued a warning to residents in Colnbrook to 'take action now' as flooding threatens the area.

A flood warning - given when flooding is 'expected' - has been ordered by the EA for the Colne Brook area.

It says that heavy rain has been falling in the last few days, with more expected throughout today (Saturday).

The EA warned that property flooding was possible, adding flood waters could be 'deep and fast-flowing' in Colnbrook.

"Residents are strongly urged to take action now. Use flood protection equipment (such as flood barriers, air brick covers and pumps) to protect your property," the EA said.

"Remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings."

The Agency added that its teams would be 'closely monitoring' the situation throughout today, with staff also due to attend Horton Mill to open sluice gates.

Sikh humanitarian relief charity Khalsa Aid tweeted this evening (Saturday) to say it was helping residents in Colnbrook to prepare for the expected floods.

The Slough charity also helped out in the efforts to feed hundreds of stranded lorry drivers as French borders closed in December.

"Our team is providing sand [and] sandbags along with volunteers to assist the #Colnbrook (Slough) community with floods defences," it said on social media.

"Communities working together."

Communities working together ! . @TanDhesi @ExpressSeries @sloughobserver pic.twitter.com/5yaI9G2DFY — Khalsa Aid (@Khalsa_Aid) January 30, 2021

Nearby Wraysbury and Horton were also warned of potential flooding in a flood warning issued yesterday (Friday), while flood alerts - where floods are 'possible' - are still in force along the River Thames from Maidenhead to Windsor and Eton, as well as from Datchet to Shepperton Green, and Hurley to Cookham.

The EA also tweeted today to say that the Jubilee River flood defence - which diverts water away from the River Thames in Maidenhead, Cookham, Windsor and Eton - is in operation.