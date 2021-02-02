Woman suffers head injuries trying to retrieve stolen handbag in Colnbrook

A woman suffered head injuries while trying to retrieve her stolen handbag in Colnbrook.

The victim, aged in her 60s, was sitting on a bench outside the Holiday Inn Express hotel, in London Road, at 8.30pm on Thursday (January 28) when a car approached her.

A passenger ran out of the vehicle and grabbed the woman’s handbag before returning to the car.

As the victim tried to retrieve her bag, she trapped her arm in the car door and fell to the ground with the driver speeding off towards the motorway.

The woman suffered bruising, cuts to her arm and a lump on her forehead and had to attend Wexham Park Hospital.

She has since been discharged.

The vehicle involved in the robbery is described as a silver Peugeot 207, which appeared to have had its licence plates removed or covered, possibly with a green coloured plastic bag.

No arrests have been made in connection with the offence.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Alexandra Phillips, of Slough Priority Crime Team, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have seen a silver Peugeot 207 driving in the area at around the time of the offence, which may have had its licence plates covered. Please contact police if you think you may have information which could assist officers.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43210038677if you have information.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make a report online at www.thamesvalley.police.uk