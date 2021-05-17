'Out of control' bonfire calls fire crews to Colnbrook High Street

Firefighters were called to Colnbrook High Street at 1.30pm today (Monday) to deal with a large bonfire bothering neighbours.

The fire was lit on the premises of some buildings under construction in the area to dispose of some building materials.

But the fire got ‘out of control’ and was affecting neighbours, resulting in a call to the fire department.

Firefighters from Slough Fire Station were on the scene for half an hour tackling the blaze with a high pressure hose.

No one was injured by the fire or smoke.