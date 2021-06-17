SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters on the scene of blaze at Colnbrook Industrial Estate

    Fire fighters attend fire in Langley flat

    Emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire at the Colnbrook Industrial Estate. 

    Thames Valley Police has warned people to keep their windows shut due to large amounts of smoke in the area. 

    The force added the cause of the blaze is not suspicious and nobody has been injured. 

    More to follow. 

    Colnbrook

