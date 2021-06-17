Firefighters on the scene of blaze at Colnbrook Industrial Estate

11:29PM, Thursday 17 June 2021
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire at the Colnbrook Industrial Estate.
Thames Valley Police has warned people to keep their windows shut due to large amounts of smoke in the area.
The force added the cause of the blaze is not suspicious and nobody has been injured.
More to follow.
We're at the scene of a fire at the Colnbrook Industrial Estate.— TVP Slough (@TVP_Slough) June 17, 2021
The fire is not suspicious and no one has been injured, but people should stay indoors and close their windows due to the amount of smoke.
We'll continue to work with the fire service while the incident continues. pic.twitter.com/x3d51TAa0V
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for Slough residents this weekend.Anybody over the age of 18 who is yet to receive their dose of the vaccine can visit the Salt Hill Park Vaccination Centre on Saturday (June 12).
The motorway will be closed in both directions between junctions 3 (Hayes) and 4b (M25 interchange) throughout the entire weekend.
The youngster was taken to hospital with serious injuries where her condition is currently described as critical.