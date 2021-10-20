SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Pedestrian, 38, dies after being hit by large goods vehicle on Colnbrook Bypass

    No weapons found after police called to Wooburn Green

    A pedestrian has died after being hit by a large goods vehicle on the Colnbrook By-Pass.

    Thames Valley Police said a 38-year-old man was pushing his bicycle near the junction with Speedway Farm when he was struck by a vehicle at 7.38pm last night.

    The man died at the scene of his injuries.

    An appeal for witnesses has now been launched.

    Senior Investigating Officer, Sergeant Tony Jenkins of the joint operations unit for roads policing, based at Three Mile Cross, said: “Tragically, as a result of Tuesday’s collision, a man suffered very serious injuries and passed away at the scene.

    “The man’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by officers at this time, and the thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police are with them at this very difficult time.

    “I am making this appeal to anybody who witnessed the collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police either by making a report online, or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210472505.”

    Anyone who was driving in the area and may have dash-cam footage should contact police.

    Colnbrook

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved