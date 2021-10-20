Pedestrian, 38, dies after being hit by large goods vehicle on Colnbrook Bypass

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a large goods vehicle on the Colnbrook By-Pass.

Thames Valley Police said a 38-year-old man was pushing his bicycle near the junction with Speedway Farm when he was struck by a vehicle at 7.38pm last night.

The man died at the scene of his injuries.

An appeal for witnesses has now been launched.

Senior Investigating Officer, Sergeant Tony Jenkins of the joint operations unit for roads policing, based at Three Mile Cross, said: “Tragically, as a result of Tuesday’s collision, a man suffered very serious injuries and passed away at the scene.

“The man’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by officers at this time, and the thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police are with them at this very difficult time.

“I am making this appeal to anybody who witnessed the collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police either by making a report online, or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210472505.”

Anyone who was driving in the area and may have dash-cam footage should contact police.