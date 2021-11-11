Tributes to pedestrian killed in Colnbrook Bypass crash

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a lorry on the Colnbrook Bypass has been described as one of the ‘kindest souls to grace the earth’.

Police said Grzegorz Bondar had been pushing his bicycle at the bypass’ junction with Speedway Farm on the evening of October 19 when he was involved in a collision shortly after 7.30pm.

The 38-year-old man died at the scene of the crash.

A statement released by his family said: “Greg was a gentle and caring man who had one of the biggest hearts and kindest souls to grace the earth.

“He had the ability to heal and explore the goodness of other people’s hearts because he knew what mattered most.

"Greg was loved by so many people and will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We will forever keep him in our hearts and minds may he now be at peace.”

Thames Valley Police is still appealing for witnesses to the fatal crash.

Contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 43210472505 if you have information.