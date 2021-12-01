Road closed following ‘serious’ collision in Colnbrook

09:39PM, Wednesday 01 December 2021
A road has been closed in Colnbrook as police attend a ‘serious’ road traffic collision.
London Road is closed in both directions as police attend an incident near to Golden Cross Service Station and Colnbrook High Street.
With the road expected to be closed for some time, drivers are requested to seek an alternative route.
⚠ ROAD CLOSED ⚠— TVP Slough (@TVP_Slough) December 1, 2021
We're on the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the London Road near to the Golden Cross Service Station and High Street, Colnbrook.
The road is currently closed in both directions and will remain so for some time.
Please find an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/QhaHQOGtLX
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
There will be displays at Windsor Racecourse and Legoland, local fireworks in Burnham and Twyford and smaller displays at schools in the Royal Borough.
An attack in Maidenhead on Sunday morning has led to three people being arrested and a man in his twenties requiring hospital treatment.
Overnight closures are planned on the M4 this weekend for roadworks on the smart motorways scheme.