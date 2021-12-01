Road closed following ‘serious’ collision in Colnbrook

SITE INDEX

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    A road has been closed in Colnbrook as police attend a ‘serious’ road traffic collision.

    London Road is closed in both directions as police attend an incident near to Golden Cross Service Station and Colnbrook High Street.

    With the road expected to be closed for some time, drivers are requested to seek an alternative route.

