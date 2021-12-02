Police launch appeal into Colnbrook collision which leaves man in 'serious condition'

Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal after a man in his forties was left in a serious collision after being struck by a car.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 5.20pm on Wednesday in which a white Hyundai was involved in a collision with a pedestrian near to the BP garage at Golden Cross.

The pedestrian sustained ‘serious injuries’ in the collision and was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

He remains there at this time.

Police have said that anyone with information or dash-cam footage can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210543461.