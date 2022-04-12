Fly-tipper convicted for dumping waste which blocked access to fire hydrant

A fly-tipper has been convicted for dumping a van’s worth of waste into a cul-de-sac in Poyle which blocked access to a fire hydrant.

CCTV caught Daniel Morris, of Shakespeare Avenue, Feltham, emptying the contents of his Ford Transit flat-bed tipper in Willow Road on June 29 last year.

He fly-tipped green waste and some wooden wardrobes which covered the road and blocked a fire hydrant.

At the time firefighters had been tackling a building fire on the same road and crews had to use another hydrant due to the piles of dumped rubbish in the way.

An investigation by Slough Borough Council’s enforcement and resilience team, assisted by Thames Valley Police, identified Morris’ vehicle from local Automatic Numberplate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.

Morris attended Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 8 and pleaded guilty to fly-tipping under Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

He received a three-year condition discharge and was ordered to pay £272 costs.

Greg Edmond, from the resilience and enforcement team, said: “What was particularly hazardous about this incident was that it covered access to a fire hydrant, preventing access to the fire service who were dealing with a building fire on the same road in a neighbouring building.

“The fire service were able to access another hydrant, however with a fire in close proximity and green combustible waste yards away, the potential for the fire to spread was high and the council had to act quickly to remove the waste.”