Controversial Colnbrook park and ride plan scrapped

A controversial proposal for a park and ride scheme in Colnbrook has been scrapped by Slough Borough Council and Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

The £4.7million scheme would have seen around 600 parking spaces installed on greenbelt land in Brands Hill, and sought to reduce congestion to the town centre.

However, after backlash from concerned residents and councillors, the scheme is now no longer proposed to go ahead.

Alison Webster, CEO at Berkshire LEP, said ‘external factors have reduced the planned number of business units within Slough town centre’ with a greater focus on residential developments.

She added: “This coupled with lower planned footfall at Heathrow has changed the assumptions that were built into the original business case of a park and ride.

“The park and ride was part of a wider project with a Mass Rapid Transport route, which is nearing completion and one of the investments the LEP has made using Business Rates Retention Pilot funding from our six local authorities.

“To ensure best use of public money we are working with Slough Borough Council on a review of the options for the site to determine how to reallocate the funding.

“One possibility is to have a greater focus on low carbon charging for vehicles on the site, but no decision has yet been made.”