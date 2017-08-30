Two arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences after raids in Cox Green and Farnham Royal

Two people were arrested on suspicion of theft and modern slavery offences earlier this morning (Wednesday).

Police raided addresses in Lillibrooke Crescent, Cox Green, and in Crown Lane, Farnham Royal, at about 7.15am.

A number of people, believed to be the victims of modern slavery, were safeguarded by police.

Officers carried out the warrants after receiving information about allegations of theft in relation to car parts and concerns about the welfare of residents.

The raids were carried out in conjunction with a separate warrant in the Warwickshire and West Mercia police force area, with the assistance of other agencies, including Trading Standards and the National Crime Agency.

A police spokesman said: “If you are aware of any suspicious activity in your community please call Thames Valley Police’s 24-hour enquiry centre on 101.

“Alternatively if you have any concerns about modern slavery – whether to get help, report a suspicion or seek advice – please call the modern slavery helpline on 08000 121 700.”