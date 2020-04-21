Firefighters attend garden shed fire in Datchet

Firefighters spent more than an hour trying to get a garden shed fire under control last night (Monday).

Officers were called out to The Myrke, Datchet, at about 10.10pm.

When they arrived the fire was well developed and had spread to another three sheds.

The fire involved four gardens in total.

One crew from Langley and one crew from Slough spent one hour, 45 minutes at the scene and used three hose reels and a thermal imaging camera to put out the fire.

Firefighters believe the cause was a lawnmower which had been put away before it had properly cooled down.

No one was injured during the incident.