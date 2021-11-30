Woman rescued from River Thames in Datchet

A woman in her thirties was rescued from the River Thames on Monday morning in Datchet.

The incident happened near to Kris Cruisers at around 10.30am was attended by firefighters from Langley fire station and paramedics.

She was found unconscious in the river before she was pulled to safety where she was seen to by paramedics.

She was later taken to hospital with suspected hyperthermia.

South Central Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.