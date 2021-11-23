Dorney Lake to host Santa Fun Run this weekend

Hundreds of white-bearded runners will descend on Dorney Lake on Sunday for this year’s Santa Fun Run for charity.

Organised by Alzheimers Dementia Support (ADS), the fun run will see participants dressed in red and white running, walking or pushing their way around the five kilometre course to raise money for people with dementia, their carers & families across East Berkshire.

This event is suitable for all ages and abilities – anyone can join in from young to old, and four-legged companions are also invited.

Prizes will also be available for best-dressed team, best-dressed wheels, best-dressed dog and best-dressed family.

The festive activities prepared by ADS include a ‘S-Elfie station’ where you can have your picture taken with a huge inflatable Father Christmas.

Father Christmas himself will also be ready to have a little chat with younger attendees, whilst a quiz for children around the lake will also take place and Christmas carols will be sung by some of the charity’s volunteers.

Hot drinks and waffles will be available from a vintage refreshment van outside in case the weather is a bit chilly.

Nysa Harris, director of operations at ADS, said: “This is our key annual fundraising event, made even more special this year as we’re celebrating our 10th anniversary.

“We’d love to see as many Santa’s as possible around the lake having fun and raising awareness.”

Online registrations are available until the end of tomorrow (Wednesday, November 24) at http://2021santafunrun.eventbrite.com/.

After this date, you can register at Lok'nStore in Maidenhead on Friday from 9.30am – 5.00pm, or on the day of the event at the venue itself.

The registration pack includes a free Father Christmas suit for adults or a free Santa hat for children.

After completing the race, all participants will receive a free special medal and a certificate.

For more information, visit www.adscharity.com.