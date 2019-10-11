South east schools set for £282 million cash boost

Schools in the South East will receive an extra £282 million from April following a government funding boost.

Last month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an increase to education spending between now and 2022-23 – boosting spending on schools by a total of more than £14 billion over three years.

Today (Friday) schools and local authorities found out how the first part of that investment - £2.6 billion - will be allocated for the coming year.

Slough will benefit from an extra £133.1 million, a provisional increase of £5.1 million on last year.

Windsor and Maidenhead will get £89 million, a £5 million increase.

Elsewhere, Buckinghamshire will receive £336.5 million, which is a £20 million increase on last year.

The funding per pupil has also been calculated, with Slough's figure at £4,889.

Windsor and Maidenhead is £4,602 per pupil and Bucks £4,554.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Today we are setting out more detail about how schools across the country will benefit next year. This investment will give schools, teachers and parents the certainty to plan, helping further improve standards and ensure our children and young people get a truly world-class education.”