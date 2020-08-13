LIVE: Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor A-level students receive results in unique circumstances

A-level students across Berkshire are finding out their results today, despite not sitting their exams.

After the COVID-19 outbreak resulted in exams being cancelled, grades will instead be based on estimations influenced by mock exam grades.

This year, results day is being done differently. Not all schools are opening, and those that do will be staggering when students come in to prevent overcrowding.

The Advertiser and Express will be reporting on it differently too. Instead of going to the schools like we usually do, reporters will be calling the schools from home to find out results and speak to staff members and students.

As a result, we may not be able to get the results as quickly as we usually do, or for as many schools, depending on how many are open.

Follow the live blog below to get all the latest updates on results day in the Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor area.

10.10am

HEATHFIELD SCHOOL, ASCOT: A-level students at the all-girls secondary school are celebrating a successful year with 70 per cent of grades awarded at A*- B of which 30 per cent were A*-A and nearly 95 per cent of students achieved an A*- C grade.

Headteacher Marina Gardiner Legge said she was proud of the ‘tenacity and resilience’ students showed through all the challenges thrown at them this year.

She said: “Even though this has not been a conventional year for any school by any means, and results have not been measured in a conventional way, our latest A-level cohort have demonstrated tenacity and resilience and come through to achieve well-earned results.

“Today is the culmination of the girls’ efforts throughout their school careers as well as the support from dedicated and committed staff, and rightly deserves celebration and recognition for all they have achieved.”

10.16am

BAYLIS COURT SCHOOL, SLOUGH: Results at the school were equal to last year’s achievements of a 97 per cent pass rate and 73 per cent A*-C.

Among the top achievers were Nafisah Alam, who gained an A*, two As and a B, while Ilhaan Suleyman picked up two A*s and an A.

Principal Ray Hinds said: “These results are testament to the hard work of the students and staff.

“They have been achieved under exceptional circumstances and Mr Brown, our head of sixth form, will make sure that every student who requires support is helped onto the next stage of their educational pathway. “

10.22am

THE WESTGATE SCHOOL, CIPPENHAM: Sixth formers showed ‘incredible resilience and resolve’ in the face of the difficult circumstances brought on by the pandemic.

Results improved on the previous year, with 60.1 per cent of students achieving A*-C.

Success stories include John Moules, who achieved two A* grades and two As and will study environmental science at the University of Reading.

Grace Ashley (A*, A, A) is going to study history at the University of Oxford.

Headteacher Michelle Cooper said: “The success of our students is underpinned by the dedication and support of the staff and governors at The Westgate School who continue to go above and beyond to ensure that students achieve and surpass their potential.

“The support afforded from parents has been critical, as we collectively navigate these unchartered territories together, and we are truly grateful for their unwavering loyalty.

“We wish all our current Sixth Form students the very best for the future in whatever path they decide to pursue.”

10.32am

FURZE PLATT SENIOR SCHOOL, FURZE PLATT: Head teacher Andrew Morrison says he hopes A-Level and BTEC students open their envelopes today and ‘feel a real sense of pride’.

Speaking via video link, Mr Morrison added there had been ‘some fantastic results and real accomplishments’ at the school, in Furze Platt Road.

The school will not be providing a detailed breakdown of its results this year due to the different circumstances.

One top performer this year was Daniel Juden, who got A*A*A in maths, further maths and computing respectively. He is going on to study maths at the university of Warwick.

Mr Morrison said: “We know the circumstances are slightly different this year, we know you have been cheated of that opportunity to sit an exam and really show what you are capable of.

“However, I hope you reflect back on all the effort, time and commitment you put into your studies and see a grade that reflects all that.

“Many congratulations to you, this marks the end of an era, this is the end of your school careers. I wish you an enormous success.”

He added that staff have put in ‘many, many hours’ looking at students’ work to make sure their grade was a good match.

“We have really looked in detail at each and every one of you and every one of your grades,” Mr Morrison said.

“Teachers spent many, many hours looking at the evidence that you produced in class, through essays, practice tests, to really try and get the best grade, and the best match for all your efforts.”

10.38am

BEECHWOOD SCHOOL, SLOUGH: Executive headteacher Kathleen Higgins said she was ‘absolutely delighted’ with this year’s results.

The school achieved 100 per cent pass rates in a number of subjects, including English literature, maths, biology, chemistry and physics.

Ms Higgins said: “The young men and women of Beechwood School are now positioned to progress on to the next stages in their lives secure in the knowledge that they can be really proud of all that they have achieved.

“With the uncertainty and anxiety that was experienced due to the exceptional COVID situation that we were all in, we are delighted that there is now so much to celebrate.”

10.50am

CHARTERS SCHOOL, SUNNINGDALE: An 85 per cent A*-C rate was celebrated at the school, with 65% of grades coming in at A*-B.

Headteacher Richard Pilgrim said, "Despite the huge challenges that have been faced in recent months, we must remember that today’s results are the culmination of seven years’ work and there have been many outstanding successes of which our students should be very proud.

“ I hope that all our Year 13 students are now able to make plans for their futures. Whilst there has been no examination endorsement of grades, the work ethic and character development that has gone alongside academic study has prepared students well for the next step in their lives and they should feel confident and optimistic.”

11.09am

CLAIRES COURT SCHOOL, MAIDENHEAD: The students achieved success with 78.2 per cent gaining A* to C, compared with 70 per cent gaining this in 2019 - but academic principal James Wilding says some ‘poor’ outcomes do not reflect some students’ performances.

The 17 and 18 year-olds are going on to a variety of things post A-levels - including universities in Bath, Birmingham, Cardiff, Oxford Brookes, Portsmouth and UCLA (California), as well as jobs and apprenticeships at the BBC.

The results were emailed out this year, with Claires Court teachers holding individual discussions with students to talk about their options.

The school is also hosting a final sixth form ‘lockdown lounge’ with all students joining a virtual meeting to mark the occasion.

Stephanie Rogers, head of Sixth Form, said: “This year is obviously very different due to COVID-19 circumstances and has a virtual twist.

"All students were emailed their results from 8am and although it’s a shame they haven’t had the opportunity to experience conventional exams or celebrate their results with each other and their teachers in person, we’ve stayed together virtually.”

James Wilding, academic principal, added: “This year’s unique position, no examinations and grades awarded by teacher feedback and national standardisation, makes it even more difficult for our students, because their personal story and efforts are very much lost in the ‘big picture’ story of results fixed by statistical analysis, not as an outcome of personal endeavour.

“In recent days though the government has indicated such situations are now open to appeal and I look forward to managing that process successfully for those students affected. ”

11.15am:



ALTWOOD SCHOOL, MAIDENHEAD: Head teacher Neil Dimbleby says he is ‘delighted’ with students’ results this year, with 40 per cent of grades awarded at A*-A.



A total of 82 per cent of students achieved A*-C grades, while 100 per cent of students following a vocational course achieved success. The overall pass rate here was 98 per cent.



Among this year’s top performers were:

Tazz Bennett-Gant, A* A* A (Maths/Biology/Chemistry) who is off to study chemical engineering at Imperial College, London.

Alex Bainbridge, A* A* A (Physics, Computer Science, Maths) who will study artificial intelligence at Southampton University.

Sinead McDonald, A* A A (Philosophy & Ethics/ English Literature / History) who is off to study English at University of Exeter.

Joe Antinoro, A A A (Maths / Chemistry / Biology) who will study micro-biology at Imperial College.

Hayley Garrett, A A A (English Lit / Art and Design / Geography) who is off to study Art and Design at Central St. Martins, London.



Head teacher Neil Dimbleby said: “With so much uncertainty surrounding this year’s results we are delighted once again that such a significant number of our young people have successfully gained a place at the university or apprenticeship of their choice, it’s a credit to them and the staff at Altwood.



“I am incredibly proud of our students, all their hard work over the past two years has certainly paid off. The whole of the Altwood community wishes them well in the next phase of their life.”

11.27am:

CHARTERS SCHOOL, SUNNINGDALE: The headteacher of the secondary school is celebrating some ‘outstanding successes’ as 85 per cent of students received an A*-C grade and 65 per cent were awarded grade A*-B.

Headteacher Richard Pilgrim said: "Despite the huge challenges that have been faced in recent months, we must remember that today’s results are the culmination of seven years’ work and there have been many outstanding successes of which our students should be very proud. I hope that all our Year 13 students are now able to make plans for their futures. Whilst there has been no examination endorsement of grades, the work ethic and character development that has gone alongside academic study has prepared students well for the next step in their lives and they should feel confident and optimistic.”

Miss Deborah Coombes of Year 13 added: “So many of the students have received offers from their first choice universities and I’m delighted for them. They have been a fantastic year group and I wish them all the very best for the future.”

11:37am

WINDSOR GIRLS SCHOOL, WINDSOR: Co-headteachers at the secondary school say they are ‘incredibly proud’ of how students have performed during a turbulent year with 78 per cent of students achieving grade A*-C

Co-heads Peter Griffiths and Eimear O’Carroll said "We are delighted with the overall results and incredibly proud of the achievements of all of our students.

"The hard work and dedication of both students and staff has been reflected in a wonderful set of outcomes. Although the calculation of the final grades might be different this year, we are pleased that our students are now in a position to proceed to the next phase of their lives whether that is in education or work.

“Throughout the day students have been supported and guided by a dedicated team of staff. During this uncertain period it has been invaluable to have such a base of knowledge and experience within our staff body. We have been faced with a complex set of circumstances but our staff and students have shown a huge amount of resilience and determination in order to secure the best outcomes for all.”

11.40am

WINDSOR BOYS SCHOOL, WINDSOR: The school has expressed pride in its ‘resilient’ students with 83 per cent achieving grade C and above and 99 per cent getting a grade E or above.

Headteacher, Gavin Henderson, said: “I am so proud of the hard work, the resilience and determination of all of our students in year 13, who have had to cope with this unexpected year and I am sure they will be stronger, wiser and better people because of how they have managed themselves.

"They very much deserve these results and I wish them all the best in the next stage of their already successful lives. I would also like to thank the teachers and the data team at the school who did a seriously professional job managing the arduous process of providing centre assessed grades for students. Well done everyone. I am so proud of you all.”

11.50am

WEXHAM SCHOOL, SLOUGH: Staff have paid tribute to their hardworking students after a successful results day where the school improved on last year's results.

Deputy headteacher Adam Fletcher was delighted with the 41 per cent A*-C pass rate his students achieved after experiencing a school year unlike any other.

He said: “The most important thing we wanted to see was an improvement on our results from last year, which we are really pleased about.

“We are really proud of our students and staff and all the work they have put in.

“This year has been completely different to any other but it's a testament to our staff that worked tirelessly and to the hard work that our students put in.”