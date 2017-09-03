Firefighters attend car accident in Farnham Royal

06:18PM, Sunday 03 September 2017
A mother was taken to hospital after the car she was in collided with a wall in Farnham Royal.
Firefighters from Slough attended the incident at 3.55pm today and made the scene in Bishops Orchard safe.
The woman's daughter had also been in the Peugeot 205.
