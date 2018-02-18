Police appeal to help trace missing 80-year-old from Farnham Common

05:53PM, Sunday 18 February 2018
Police are asking the public to help them track down an 80-year-old man who went missing at about 11.30am this morning (Sunday) from Beaconsfield Road in Farnham Common, Slough.
Edward Wilson is described as white, is 5 ft 8 to 5 ft 9 inches tall, has dark grey hair and was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket, khaki trousers.
The pensioner, who frequents Slough and Burnham, walks using a four wheeled travel frame which has a seat.
Investigating officer, PC Lee Jefferies of Taplow CID, said: "We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Edward as we are concerned for his welfare."
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference 671 of February 2, 2018 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Comments
