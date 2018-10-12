Witness appeal launched after arson in Farnham Common

A witness appeal has been launched after a fire was started at Nazma Tandoori, The Broadway, Farnham Common.

The fire was started at around 7.10am on October 10.

There was no one in the restaurant at the time, however there were residents in the flat above.

The fire was contained and none of the residents injured.

Investigating officer, DC Thomas Swannell, of CID at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything around the time this incident happened.

“Thankfully no one was injured in the fire.

“If you saw someone acting suspiciously in this area around that time, we would also urge you to please get in touch.”

If you have any information relating to this incident, please call 101 quoting reference 43180309196 or make a report online.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11