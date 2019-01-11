Appeal after man in van attempts to grab teenage boy by the arm

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a man in a white van attempted to grab a teenage boy who was out jogging.

The teenager was jogging along Thompkins Lane, near Farnham Royal, between 2.30pm and 3pm yesterday (Thursday) when a white Mercedes van, with a registration plate that wasn’t from the UK, pulled up alongside him.

A man in the vehicle then tried to grab the victim’s arm.

The teenager resisted and continued running. He was not injured during the incident.

The offender is described as possibly an Asian man, with a long black beard, of a stocky build and around 6ft tall.

He was dressed in a black hooded top with the hood up, and dark bottoms.

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Fred Ruffle, of Aylesbury Force CID, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to come forward and help us with enquiries into this incident.

“We would like to re-assure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident, and there have been no other reports in the area.

“The victim was not harmed, and I am hoping that given the description, somebody will know who this offender is.

“House to house enquiries are being made and the public may see an increased police presence in the area while the initial stage of this investigation takes place.

“People in the community can approach and speak to officers if they have any information or questions.

“I would like to speak to anyone who recognises the description of this man or who recognises the description of the vehicle.

“Any witnesses would be asked to call 101 and quote 43190010024.

Reports can be made online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111