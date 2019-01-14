SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Slough firefighters attend traffic collision in Farnham Common

    Georgina Bishop

    Discarded cigarette butts cause bin fire in Langley

    Firefighters were called to a minor road traffic collision in Farnham Common today.

    They were called to the scene of the crash in One Pin Lane at about 10.30am this morning.

    The two crews from Slough removed the door of one of the cars to get out the female driver, who was travelling alone.

    An ambulance crew and the police were at the scene and the ambulance took the woman who had been cut-out of her car to hospital for observation.

    The other driver received first-aid at the scene.

    The crew from Slough were at the scene for about an hour.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved