Slough firefighters attend traffic collision in Farnham Common

05:37PM, Monday 14 January 2019
Firefighters were called to a minor road traffic collision in Farnham Common today.
They were called to the scene of the crash in One Pin Lane at about 10.30am this morning.
The two crews from Slough removed the door of one of the cars to get out the female driver, who was travelling alone.
An ambulance crew and the police were at the scene and the ambulance took the woman who had been cut-out of her car to hospital for observation.
The other driver received first-aid at the scene.
The crew from Slough were at the scene for about an hour.
