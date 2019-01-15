Farnham Royal van incident "did not happen" say police

Police have announced that an incident which involved a teenage boy's arm being grabbed when he was jogging by a van driver "did not happen".

Thames Valley Police launched an investigation following the incident on Thursday, January 10.

Since being reported officers have followed 'all available lines of enquiry' and are satisfied that the evidence gathered indicates the incident did not take place.

Detective Constable Fred Ruffle, of Aylesbury Force CID, said: “We understand that this report would have caused concern within the community but we are satisfied that this incident did not happen and there was no danger to the public.

“Thames Valley Police will always investigate reports such as this extremely thoroughly and always look to reassure the community of police presence.

“I would like to thank everyone who came forward with information and who shared our appeals during the investigation.”