    • Farnham Common Schools seek help to win security system

    Florence Leslie

    Farnham Common Schools seek help to win security system

    A junior and infant school in Farnham Common are in the running to win £10,000 of security equipment which will improve 'safety and improve protection'. 

    Farnham Common Village Schools currently stands at first place in a competition by Stanley Security. 

    Headteacher Alison Fischer said: "The funds will improve safety for generations of children.

    "Please take two minutes to help us win."

    Votes close at 12pm on Thursday, January 31.  Winners will be announced 5 February 2019. 

    Visit https://www.stanleysecurity.co.uk/leaderboard to vote. 

