Farnham Common Schools seek help to win security system

04:12PM, Monday 28 January 2019
A junior and infant school in Farnham Common are in the running to win £10,000 of security equipment which will improve 'safety and improve protection'.
Farnham Common Village Schools currently stands at first place in a competition by Stanley Security.
Headteacher Alison Fischer said: "The funds will improve safety for generations of children.
"Please take two minutes to help us win."
Votes close at 12pm on Thursday, January 31. Winners will be announced 5 February 2019.
Visit https://www.stanleysecurity.co.uk/leaderboard to vote.
