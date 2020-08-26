Mobile COVID-19 testing site launched at Arbour Vale School car park

05:07PM, Wednesday 26 August 2020
A new mobile COVID-19 testing site is now in operation in the car park at Arbour Vale School.
People can turn up and get a free test anytime between 10am and 3pm.
The site, in Farnham Royal, will be in operation until Monday, August 31.
Live in the north of the borough and want a covid-19 test between now and Monday (31 August)?— Slough Borough Council (@SloughCouncil) August 26, 2020
There is a new mobile testing site open for walk-ins from 10am-3pm in the car park at Arbour Vale School, Farnham Road.
FREE to get tested and NO APPOINTMENT needed! Just pop along! pic.twitter.com/di9kf9HU1V
