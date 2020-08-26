SITE INDEX

    • Mobile COVID-19 testing site launched at Arbour Vale School car park

    A new mobile COVID-19 testing site is now in operation in the car park at Arbour Vale School.

    People can turn up and get a free test anytime between 10am and 3pm.

    The site, in Farnham Royal, will be in operation until Monday, August 31.

