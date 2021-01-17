Appeal for witnesses following hit-and-run in Farnham Common

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run in Farnham Common on Thursday.

The driver of a light coloured hatchback car collided with two pedestrians, women aged 56 and 32, in Victoria Road at the junction with A355 Beaconsfield Road just after 5pm.

Both women suffered minor injuries and had to be taken to hospital.

The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene or report the collision.

Police said there is no description available of the offender at this stage of the investigation.

Investigating officer, PC Christopher Miller of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “We need assistance from the public to identify the driver involved in this collision.

“If you have any information about who the driver is, or have any footage from the area, please contact the force by calling 101 or visiting our website, quoting reference 43210018061.

“If you are the driver and you are reading this appeal, you need to contact the police immediately.”