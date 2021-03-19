Police looking for woman after racist abuse in Farnham Common

Thames Valley Police are looking for a woman after a racially-aggravated public order offence in Farnham Common.

At around 2.20pm on February 22, the victim was working in a shop on Beaconsfield Road when he noticed a woman enter the store.

Knowing her to be banned, the victim asked her to leave. She then made racist comments towards the victim.

CCTV images have been released.

Investigating officer PC Ben Flaherty, based at Amersham police station, said: “I am releasing these images as I believe the woman shown may have vital information about this incident.

“As the incident occurred in a shop, I believe that someone will have witnessed this and be able to help with this investigation.

“If you have any information, you can contact us using our online form or by calling 101 with reference number 43210075283. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or on 0800 555 111.”