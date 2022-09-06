Van ablaze in Farnham Common

SITE INDEX

    Adrian Williams

    Firefighters spend three hours putting out fire at Slough Upton Park

    Firefighters from Slough went out to tackle a fire in a van on Hawthorn Lane, Farnham Common, on Sunday (September 4).

    The fire was in the rear storage unit of a van. Crews were called out at 5.30pm.

    Two appliances and crews from Slough attended.

    The firefighters used one set of breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the blaze.

