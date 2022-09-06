Van ablaze in Farnham Common

04:58PM, Tuesday 06 September 2022
Firefighters from Slough went out to tackle a fire in a van on Hawthorn Lane, Farnham Common, on Sunday (September 4).
The fire was in the rear storage unit of a van. Crews were called out at 5.30pm.
Two appliances and crews from Slough attended.
The firefighters used one set of breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the blaze.
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Travellers in Maidenhead and Slough will be able to travel into the heart of London on Elizabeth line trains from November, it has been announced.
Follow for latest pictures and results as students across Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough find out how they fared in their A-level exams.
Thunderstorms could hit Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead on Monday, according to the Met Office.