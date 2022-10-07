SPONSORED: Plate at No.6 'A taste of sunshine amid old-world charm'

The ramparts of Windsor Castle never fail to impress. Turn around though, and an alternative scene from medieval Windsor invites you across the road and into the ancient little lanes that grew up along with the castle.

It’s fun searching out our dinner venue as we enter once-bustling Market Street, now a quiet, traffic-free lane with cobbles below, flowers and flags, and centuries-old beamed pubs on each side.

On reaching Plate at No.6, Donna, the friendly restaurant manager, shows us through to the second of two cosy dining areas where we have a view of the open kitchen on one side, a pretty plant-filled window facing the lane on the other.

No.6 centres on Spain and is noted for its tapas, but head chef Olindo Donadio has also delved happily into the dishes of Italy, France and further afield.

The four of us order several dishes from the Sharing Plates tapas section and soon find ourselves revelling in memories of sunshine visits to the Med.

Beef arancini is everyone’s favourite (a tasty Italian ball of ragout, fior di latte cheese and pea puree). Or is the cod and leek croquettes, moist and moreish, that wins top billing?

Stuffed baby aubergine with an intriguing smoky tang, and tuna tartare with lime emulsion, sesame seed and fresh chilli on a crostini are equally delicious.

The Spanish traditionally eat tapas with a few drinks at a bar and go home. And lots of people call in here throughout the day to do just that, often sitting at the outdoor tables listening to the music of the regimental band marching nearby for the Changing of the Guard. No.6 has a good selection of wines, spirits and cocktails, as well as fruity Sangria (our choice).

We don’t stick to tradition: these treats are our starters, now on to the mains. My husband has octopus (“love it”), a friend has black ink gnocchi with lobster meat, bisque, peas and mint (“oh my, that’s so good, I need a spoon for the bisque”), the other chooses risotto Milanese cooked with braised veal ossobuco, saffron, veal marrow and veal jus (“great Italian vibe, very tasty”).

My choice is rack of lamb with courgette, pine nuts and Manchego cheese. Four perfectly cooked cutlets lie on a bed of the creamiest treatment of courgette I’ve ever tasted. We loved the rich flavours and imaginative combinations of all the dishes.

We are all more than satisfied, so the dessert menu can’t tempt the others. But hey, I can’t resist tiramisu made by an Italian chef. I enjoy every spoonful.

This really is a little gem in the heart of Windsor. There is no shortage of eating places in the town, many of them well known chains. But this one is unique, full of personality and charm, with everything cooked fresh in its kitchen. No.6 certainly brings a very cheering taste of the Med as autumn draws in.

Review by Sandra Carter

Plate at No.6

6-7 Market Street, Windsor SL4 1PB

T: 01753 859997

W: www.plateno6.co.uk