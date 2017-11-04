Sat, 04
Multi-vehicle fire in supermarket

Firelighters responded to a call of four cars on fire at an Asda car park in Cippenham earlier today.

Crews from Slough and Langley arrived at the scene at about 12.30pm.

Firefighters spent about two hours tackling the blaze using breathing apparatus and two hose reels.

The cause is believed to be accidental.

