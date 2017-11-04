Multi-vehicle fire in supermarket

05:43PM, Saturday 04 November 2017
Firelighters responded to a call of four cars on fire at an Asda car park in Cippenham earlier today.
Crews from Slough and Langley arrived at the scene at about 12.30pm.
Firefighters spent about two hours tackling the blaze using breathing apparatus and two hose reels.
The cause is believed to be accidental.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Police are appealing for information after an 18-year-old was stabbed in Maidenhead High Street last night.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a gang attacked, threatened and robbed a Langley family in their own home.