Slough residents evacuated in early morning flat fire

A pan left in the oven caused a fire in a Slough flat in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

Firefighters were called to Grays Place at about 3am after a fire started in the sixth floor of a block of flats.

Police were also on the scene and rescued a 19-year-old man and woman from the flat and evacuated the rest of the floor.

The fire was caused by plastic handled frying pan which had been put in the oven.

The floor was ventilated and one flat sustained smoke damage.

Both 19-year-olds were checked over by paramedics at the scene but did not need hospital treatment.

Two pumps from Slough were there for an hour and teams from Langley, Windsor and Maidenhead also attended.