Minor injuries after seven car crash on M4 near Slough

A crash involving seven cars closed lanes on the eastbound M4 near Slough this morning (Saturday). 

Firefighters from Langley and Slough fire stations were called to the pile up between junction 5 and 4B at about 10.10am.

While the cars were removed from the road one lane remained open. 

Some drivers suffered minor injuries which were all treated on the scene by paramedics. 

The road was fully reopened after about an hour. 

