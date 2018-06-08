Rapist locked up after attack in Maidenhead town centre

A rapist who took advantage of his drunken victim was jailed today.

Harjinder Brar, 23, was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison at Reading Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to rape, sexual assault and common assault in an incident that took place in an underpass near Nicholson's Walk in Maidenhead town centre last year.

The court saw CCTV footage of Brar, from Langley Road, Slough, forcibly kissing the victim, pushing her against the wall, dragging her around the tunnel and then forcing her to the ground on Sunday, December 2017.

Prosecutor William Eaglestone then described how he took her away from the view of the camera and orally raped her.

The CCTV footage showed two passers-by who came across the incident at just after 3am and interrupted, allowing the victim to run to her mobile phone, which she had dropped, and call the police.

The court heard his victim had attempted to call the police during the attack, but Brar took the phone from her and ended the call, before covering her mouth to prevent her from screaming.

Timothy Bass, defending, told the court Brar had not started the night intending to commit the offence. He was out drinking with friends before going to the club Smokey's on Nicholson's Lane, where he took cocaine for the first time.

He said the pair met at the club and left together, appearing to share an embrace in a phone box before he forced himself upon her in the subway.

Mr Bass said: "He really is very remorseful and regretful. He knows he let himself down and threw his liberty away."

In her closing remarks, judge Maria Lamb described how the event had impacted the victim physically, mentally, and affected her life at home with her partner and children.

She said: "The way you behaved towards that young woman was despicable. You took advantage of her vulnerability through drink."She repeatedly begged you to stop. It was fortunate that the man and his female companion came along when they did and stopped what was happening."