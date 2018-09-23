SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Sun, 23
13 °C
Mon, 24
15 °C
Tue, 25
16 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Woman and two young children hospitalised in four-car collision on the M4 near Slough.

    George Roberts

    George Roberts

    Discarded cigarette butts cause bin fire in Langley

    A woman and two young children have been hospitalised following a four-vehicle collision on the M4 near Slough.

    Four fire crews were called to the scene on the M4 at 9.30pm between junction five and six heading eastbound towards London.

    Firefighters gave first aid to one woman and two young children on the scene, and they have now been sent to hospital.

    It is not currently clear how the collision was caused.

    The entire carriageway was closed following the crash as the vehicles crossed all three lanes.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved