Woman and two young children hospitalised in four-car collision on the M4 near Slough.

A woman and two young children have been hospitalised following a four-vehicle collision on the M4 near Slough.

Four fire crews were called to the scene on the M4 at 9.30pm between junction five and six heading eastbound towards London.

Firefighters gave first aid to one woman and two young children on the scene, and they have now been sent to hospital.

It is not currently clear how the collision was caused.

The entire carriageway was closed following the crash as the vehicles crossed all three lanes.