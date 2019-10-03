Slough paedophile given 21 years in prison

A paedophile has been jailed for 21 years for historic sex offences against children.

Martin Clifford, 45, of Chatfield was found guilty by unanimous verdict of 14 counts and sentenced on Wednesday following a nine day trial at Reading Crown Court.

The incidents took place in Slough, and Horley in Surrey, against four separate victims between 1988 and 1997.

He was found guilty of five counts of indecency with a child under 14, and five counts of indecent assault on a male person under 16.

There were also two counts of indecent assault on a girl under 16, and two counts of rape of a child under 16.

Clifford was charged on February 15 this year and convicted on September 26

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Emma Skinner, of Reading police station, said: “The victims in this case had to endure sustained traumatic experiences at the hands of Clifford during their childhoods, which has had a profound impact on them throughout their lives.

“I would like to thank all four victims for having the bravery and strength to come forward and speak to police about their ordeals. The strength they have displayed during the investigation and the trial has been incredible and I commend them all.

“Thames Valley Police will always work tirelessly to investigate incidents such as this, and work to bring offenders like Clifford to the courts to face justice. He will now serve a lengthy prison sentence for the offences he committed more than twenty years ago.”